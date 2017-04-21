The mighty Tornado at Nene Valley Railway

Best of British Weekend

Best of British Weekend

Nene Valley Railway, April 22 and 23

Join the NVR for a unique opportunity to travel behind East Coast Giant A1 No 60163 Tornado . One day pass: Adult £25.00, Senior £20, Child £12 and Family £62; Two day: Adult £38, Senior £38, Child £18, Family £ 94.

www. nvr.org.uk

European Food and Craft Market

Ramsey, today to April 23

The town centre will come alive with the tastes, smells and products from all over Europe as it is transformed into a lively market place.

Organiser Olivier Simonin says: “We have professional market traders from France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Holland, Poland and many more countries wearing traditional costumes, selling high quality products like Baklava cakes, Greek olives, French macarons, Spanish paella, a fine selection of cheese, tartiflette, English fudge and Belgian waffles.”

www.traditionalmarket.co.uk

Recital

St John’s Church, city centre, April 25

The lunchtime concerts resume with a recital by pianist Jill Crossland.

stjohnscic.wordpress.com

Peterborough Local History Society

The Knights’ Chamber, Peterborough Cathedral, April 26

The society’s Annual Charity Event is supporting Peterborough Cathedral and is in two parts: Discover the Secrets Behind Your Front Door - a talk by Melanie Backe-Hansen, house historian and author; and Peterborough in the Beatles Era - images of Peterborough in the 1960s and 70s. Taking place at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: £8.

peterboroughlocalhistorysociety.co.uk/

Stamford Brass

Stamford Arts Centre, April 22

Hear the band’s first concert of the year in their home town as they present “Springtime in Britain in Words and Music” - music with a seasonal flavour and words from some famous poets. The band welcome two “old friends” back as guest conductors for the event. Luke Pallister was the band’s principal cornet for a while before leaving to study at the Birmingham Conser-vatiore of Music, and Gary Wyatt, a past Musical Director of the band, an RAF trained musician and a well known brass tutor in Lincolnshire.

stamfordartscentre.com

Prince Nite

Brewery Tap. April 21

A year after his untimely death, grab your funkiest outfit and join a celebration of his music with DJs Uncle Funk and Mister Wicketer.There is a free shot for anyone wearing purple and a meal for 2 prize for the best dressed. It is free before 9pm, £5 thereafter. www. facebook.com/The BreweryTap Peterborough

Candlelight Tour

Peterborough Museum, April 25

Take a candlelit tour of the museum in Priestgate and see the building in a different light from 7.30pm. Book ahead or turn up on day.

More details 01733 864663

Urban Classics

The Solstice, Friday, April 21

There is a night of pure Urban Anthems with a host of DJs from back in the day playing R&B, Hip-Hop UK Garage.

The line-up includes Supa-T, T-Rex, DJ B.D.S and Mr Lion.

www. facebook.com/thesolsticevenue

Georgia Shackleton Trio

Peterborough Museum, April 22

The Gig in the Gallery will see the trio perform an exclusive gig. Influenced by British, American and Scandinavian folk traditions with an East Anglian twist, the group combines wonderful vocals with fiddle, guitar and mandolin. Over 18s only.

vivacity-peterborough.com