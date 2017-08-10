Summer fun as micropub gets its own beach

There is a big awards night on the horizon for John Lawrence and Steve Williams at The Frothblowers in Storrington Way, Werrington, but in the meantime it’s as busy as ever.

Despite the weather, customers have been enjoying Werrington beach at Storrington By The Sea - where the little back area at the rear of the micropub has been transformed into a summer fun place, with adult-only homemade cider pops on offer!

The Frothblowers

This Sunday, the 13th, there is pop-up Afro Caribbean soul food available from Embe2Go on the beach.

Then on Tuesday there is a charity evening with local charity Little Miracles, the chosen charity for this year. There is the chance to win a voucher for 20 drinks by guessing the amount in the jar and learn more about the charity.

On Wednesday it is Quiz Night from 7pm. Thirty questions with prizes for top score, best team name, best wrong answer.

Wednesday also sees the start of the Dark Before The Storm pre-Peterborough Beer Festival beer fest with 17 dark beers available.

Drinkers in Werrington willl be seeing even more of John in the future as he is taking over at the Bluebell in the village. He will still be playing his part at The Frothblowers but added: “I have wanted to make a go of a truly traditional village pub, with live bands every Friday, a great selection of drinks, and a good menu with a proper chef serving home-cooked foods, and also specialising in gourmet pies and steaks.”

The pub will close for a minor refurb over the week of the Peterborough Beer Festival, and re-open after the Bank Holiday.