Steve Smart from KISS kicks off big weekend at The Solstice

Our weekly round up of what’s on in the pubs, clubs and bars around Peterborough

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GRAND SLAM GLITZ. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mikki Jons, 8.30pm. Free Entry.

Charters: The Scuttlers 10.30pm, free entry. Playing pop, rock, funk and blues.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Kiss FM’s Steve Smart is back in the building for his NEW Monthly residency at The Solstice. Steve is one of Kiss FM’s top DJ’s and he showcases the hottest new dance music to the nation. He will be joined by our resident DJ Alex Vacca and the party carries on until the early hours. It’s FREE ENTRY until 11pm.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: PARKLANE. 9pm

The Granary, Long Sutton: MULLERED AT THE MILL. 9.30pm

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: PARK ROYLE. Everyone Welcome

Clubs/DJ

Solstice, Northminster: SolGarden Terrace Sessions welcomes Sandy Rivera (pictured) joined by resident DJs Phil Drummond & Alex Vacca for another unforgettable night.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a great selection of hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, free entry 9pm – late.

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ jo G 9:30pm – free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents The Gangsters. Enjoy an afternoon of Ska beats from 3pm. Family friendly, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Fenny Stompers (Jazz) 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night 6pm – late. Complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: STUART BURR. Sequence and Ballroom. Everyone Welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Charters: Open Mic Night, 8pm. Free entry.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.