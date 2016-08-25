Six Crayola prize packages to be won - and the colour bus is coming

To celebrate the Crayola 100 Years of Colour Bus Tour, which will be visiting the Peterborough Smyths store on Sunday (28th), we’ve got some fabulous Crayola prizes to giveaway.

Set to ‘draw’ in the crowds across the UK this Summer, Crayola will be visiting the Smyths store at Boongate Retail Park between 10am and 4pm, with a fabulous Crayola themed double decker bus filled with Crayola interactive play zones.

100th Anniversary Crayons

Get hands on with Crayola past, present and future when it visits Peterborough and experience the fun of drawing, play and games aboard this unique Crayola Tour Bus! Visitors to the bus will go away with Crayola goodies* and can enter competitions throughout the week to win Crayola packs via Twitter #CrayolaOnTour!

The Tour is designed for children and families of all ages, from toddlers to teens with a little something for everyone - so come on down and test your scribbling skills!

We have SIX prize packages up for grabs made up of a special 100th Anniversary pack of crayons (RRP £9.99) and a newly launched Doodle Delirium (RRP £24.99) from the new Crayola Games range - a madcap, fun filled adventure against time with four creative challenges to complete around the themed Doodle Delirium board: Paper Mashups, Model Madness, Scribble Riddles and Doodle Dummies!

To be in with a chance of winning one of the packages answer this simple question, which anniversary is Crayola celebrating?

A: 10 years

B: 100 years

C: 200 years

Send your answer and contact details by email to brad.barnes:jpress.co.uk or by post to Crayola Comp, Peterborough Telegraph, Suite B, Unex House, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough PE1 1NG by the closing date, noon on August 31. Winners will be notified the same day.