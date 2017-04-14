Short ballets for small people - it’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears

With sell-out performances and hugely successful CBeebies adaptations, including Ugly Duckling and Tortoise & the Hare, Northern Ballet’s Short Ballets for Small People are not to be missed.

Now the magic continues with a brand-new retelling of Goldilocks & the Three Bears at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on April 19

Gavin McCaig, Darragh Hourrides and Alexander Yap as the Three Bears. Photo Brian Slater

Goldilocks is a mischievous little girl with hair as bright as gold. Always on the look-out for an adventure, one day her curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises. With a family of friendly bears, a beautiful blue bird and bowls of delicious porridge, this ballet is just right!

Bringing this classic children’s story to life, Goldilocks & the Three Bears is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time.

This child friendly performance lasts approximately 40 minutes.

northernballet.com/goldilocks