See the ‘unseen’ David Bowie at Peterborough exhibition

A UK exhibition tour of many ‘never before seen’ photographs of David Bowie has been extended to include a visit to Peterborough next spring.

After a sell out 2016 tour, Off Beat Lounge, in conjunction with David Bowie’s official photographer, Denis O’Regan have added an extra eight locations to their 2017 UK tour of Mini dealerships, exhibiting forty photographs, many of which have never been seen by the public before, documenting Denis’ time touring the world with David Bowie.

Bowie and I

The tour will now visit the Sycamore MINI showroom on Papyrus Road, Werrington, for one night only on June 8.

As well as being official photographer to Bowie during the 1983 Serious Moonlight Tour, the 1987 Glass Spider Tour and the 1990 Sound and Vision Tour, Denis O’Regan was also the photographer at events such as The Concert for Diana and Live Aid.

Through the 1980s and 1990s, Denis toured the world as official photographer to the Rolling Stones, Queen, Duran Duran, Pink Floyd, Spandau Ballet, Thin Lizzy, Neil Diamond and the Bee Gees.

Denis said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Peterborough for this exhibition, which pulls together a decade of travelling around the world with David. It’s been a real trip down memory lane for me, of time I spent with a great, great friend, both on stage and during our down time between concerts.”

Off Beat Lounge, specialise in the publication and exhibition of limited edition, fine art rock photography. This is their second UK tour, following on from the overwhelming success of last year’s Bruce Springsteen exhibition tour, which saw fans travelling from across Europe to attend.

Tickets to attend the “David and I..” event at Sycamore MINI in Werrington are strictly limited and available via Ticketweb.