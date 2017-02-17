Ronnie Scott’s All Stars .... 1959 - the year that shaped jazz

It has been dubbed ‘the greatest year in Jazz’ and there was definitely something in the air in 1959 … Castro became Prime Minister of Cuba, Buddy Holly tragically died in a plane crash, Pan-Am started regular flights around the world and NASA put seven astronauts into space.

1959: The Year that Shaped Jazz is at the Key Theatre in Peterborough on Saturday, February 18.

From Miles Davis’ ‘A Kind of Blue’, Charles Mingus’ ‘Mingus Ah Um’ and Ornette Coleman’s ‘The Shape of Jazz To Come,’ through to John Coltrane’s ‘Giant Steps’ and The Dave Brubeck Quartet’s ‘Time Out’ – 1959 saw the recording and release of perhaps the most influential jazz albums of all time, which would go on to change the face of jazz forever.

The same year also saw the founding of Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club – now regarded as the cornerstone of the UK Jazz Scene - and it’s Ronnie Scott’s All Stars who take you on a guided tour of this unique year in the history of Jazz.

A musical and visual celebration - combining world-class live jazz from the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars Quintet, narration and rare archive photos – this is a unique concert celebrating the music of 1959.

His Way

The Key Theatre, February 17

Award winning singer Robert Habermann brings the highly acclaimed His Way to Peterborough on Friday, February 17, tellingthe whole unexpurgated story of the rise and fall of Frank Sinatra. It features many of Sinatra’s wonderful songs including: Come Fly With Me, Fly Me To The Moon, Witchcraft, You Make Me Feel So Young, Strangers In The Night, My Way, New York New York and many more.

His Way – The Songs and Life of Frank Sinatra follows Sinatra from band singer with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, to 1940s idol, swinging his way through the 1950s, while recording some of the 20th Century’s most iconic songs.

vivacity-peterborough.com