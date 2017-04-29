Real life love story will dazzle

A MUSICAL comedy based on the “real life love story” of playwright and songwriter Noel Coward and actress Gertrude Lawrence is set to wow audiences at Peterborough’s Key Theatre on May 3 and 4.

The production – Noel and Gertie – is a revival of Sheridan Morley’s hit play that originally ran in the West End for nine years and has been crafted from diaries and letters between the pair.

This year is the tenth anniversary of Morley’s death and so the play is being revived as a celebration of his life.

Matthew Townshend, the director and producer, said: “This play encapsulates a real-life love story and the complex relationship between an extraordinary duo who were inseparable until Gertrude’s premature death from cancer.

“It epitomises an era of sophistication and elegance and features songs, sketches and snippets of scenes from some of Coward’s most famous work.

“It also has a superb cast. It’s a show not to miss.”

Helen Power, who has previously appeared in Sunset Boulevard on the West End and has frequently starred in pantomimes at the Key Theatre, will play Gertie, while Ben Stock, whose credits include West End performances of Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, will play Coward.

Musical direction is by the acclaimed Steven Edis and live piano accompaniment is provided by Jonathan Lee.

The musical, from Matthew Townshend Productions, showcases more than 20 songs and scenes from shows including Private Lives and Blithe Spirit and is set to be a sell-out success.

It has already met with rave reviews after being featured as part of Frinton Summer Theatre’s 2014 75th Anniversary season and over the next two months the production will tour the UK with 26 venues lined up.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.mtproductions.co.uk or www.vivacity-peterborough.com.