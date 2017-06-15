Radio 1Xtra DJ Seani B coming to The SolGarden

Our weekly round-up of what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Carpark Rendezvous 8-11pm

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Kenny Rich, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Seani B (pictured) is in The SolGarden as Urban Classics returns. The Londoner who has collaborated with the likes of Vybz Kartel, Sizzla, TOK & Beenie Man will be joining resident DJ team , Supa-T, Mr Lion, T-Rex & DJ B.D.S - for a full-on night of pure urban flavas.

Charters: Vinyl Night, bring your old and new vinyl all genres – 8pm free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm

Tallington Lakes, Tallington: THE RETURNS. 9pm

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: OFF THE RECORD, 8-15pm until late. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tony G, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ Otis and Glen McCully 9:30pm – free entry Playing the finest in funk, Jazz, soul and disco grooves…

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, playing a great selection of hits from the 70s-to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents Tiger Club live in the garden marquee from 3pm. Family friendly – free entry (in the case of bad weather the band will perform inside the bar).

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: SophiaSOUL 3-6pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS POWELL, (Ballroom and Sequence), 7-30 to 10-30pm. Guests welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Charters: Charters Open Mic Night, showcase your musical talents with host Bon Rogers-White 8pm –free entry, complimentary drink for all performers.

Pizza Parlour and music cafe: Groove Sistas 7-10pm

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.