Platform8: Season 1 was hot stuff

Sell-out shows and fantastic workshops have meant that Season One of Jumped Up Theatre’s new Platform8 programme have set the bar high for Season Two in March 2017.

As well as touring shows and workshops from Conrad Murray and Lung Theatre, local company Jumped Up Theatre also created a special bonfire night full of theatre, music, fire sculptures and fire juggling at The Green Backyard.

“The event was a great success” explained Kate Hall, producer of Platform8 for Jumped Up Theatre. “We had a capacity crowd in the beautiful site of The Green Backyard, with audiences entertained by music by Maniere Des Bohemians and a crazy retelling of the Gunpowder Plot by Lamphouse Theatre. We then had a fire and pyro juggling show topped off by Sue Shields’ amazing fire sculpture. Plus the companies from the touring shows added some beatboxing and wandering actors, and brilliant lighting from the team from Battersea Arts Centre. It was such a great night we are already thinking about what great homegrown event we can create for the next season in March”