Peterborough Lido set to reopen as summer arrives in city

Peterborough Lido outdoor swimming pool is poised to be officially reopened for the summer this weekend.

Peterborough Lido is the place to be during the summer, boasting three outdoor heated swimming pools, of which the main pool is 50m long, a teaching pool and paddling pool.

The Lido opens this Saturday, May 27, and the weather is looking pretty good for its 2017 launch.

As is tradition, the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox, will be one of the first to enter the water, being pushed in to mark the 2017 launch.

A season pass (May to September) for the centre is only £90 until Sunday or daily pricing is: Adults: £5.80, children: £4.10, family: from £16

During the summer months, the Lido is open:

Monday: 9am-6pm

Tuesday: 9am-6pm

Wednesday: 9am-6pm

Thursday: 9am-6pm

Friday: 9am-6pm

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 9am-6pm

(During July and August, Peterborough Lido closes at 8pm.)