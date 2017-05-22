Peterborough Lido set to reopen as summer arrives in city

Peterborough Lido outdoor swimming pool is poised to be officially reopened for the summer this weekend.
Peterborough Lido is the place to be during the summer, boasting three outdoor heated swimming pools, of which the main pool is 50m long, a teaching pool and paddling pool.
The Lido opens this Saturday, May 27, and the weather is looking pretty good for its 2017 launch.
As is tradition, the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox, will be one of the first to enter the water, being pushed in to mark the 2017 launch.
A season pass (May to September) for the centre is only £90 until Sunday or daily pricing is: Adults: £5.80, children: £4.10, family: from £16
During the summer months, the Lido is open:
Monday: 9am-6pm
Tuesday: 9am-6pm
Wednesday: 9am-6pm
Thursday: 9am-6pm
Friday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Sunday: 9am-6pm
(During July and August, Peterborough Lido closes at 8pm.)