Nene Valley Railway awarded TripAdvisor certificate for 5th year running

While it is said that you can’t please all of the people all of the time, it seems that the Nene Valley Railway is very definitely coming close having just been awarded a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence for the fifth year running.

Marketing manager Jerry Thurston said “Being awarded this once shows that we have provided excellent customer service and a great day out , but to keep it up for year after year means that we have continued to listen to our customers feedback and adapt what we do as a result,

“We have definitely managed to make a passengers experience here better and better.

“Of course we still have more of our 40th anniversary celebrations to come, while this is a high point, there is more to come yet.”