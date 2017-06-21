Star Strictly Come Dancing singer to perform in Peterborough

Platinum award winning artist Lance Ellington, the voice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing, is coming to the Key Theatre on Thursday, October 19 with his new show, Lance Ellington Sings Broadway.

Lance is bringing an incredible, all star musical line up featuring the UK’s finest musicians, led by George Michael’s sax soloist Ed Barker.

And if people book before the end of June they will be in with a chance of winning the chance to meet Lance for a cup of tea on the afternoon of the show.

They will hear tales from the set of Strictly, find out what it’s like to dance with Anton Du Beke, and be able to quiz Lance about all the stars he has sung and performed with, including Sting, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Lionel Richie, George Michael and Robbie Williams.

Lance said: “I’m so excited to bring this new show to Peterborough - it’s been a while since I’ve been there so I’m looking forward to checking the place out again and meeting everyone.

“I’ll be performing my favourite hits from the top Broadway shows with a fabulous band, a surprise special guest and some really exciting arrangements put together by Ed Barker.

“If you like the songs from Guys and Dolls, Les Mis, South Pacific and Wicked you must come along and join the party.”