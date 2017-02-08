Peterborough indie poppers Idolising Nova head for Stamford

Up and coming and highly rated Peterborough indie pop band Idolising Nova return to where it all began with a gig at the Voodoo Lounge this month .

The three-piece band made their live debut at the Stamford venue in June last year and haven’t looked back since.

“We’re really looking forward to playing at the Voodoo Lounge again, said Jack Fulton Smith (bass and lead vocals), who is joined by Kris Lee (guitar) and Kyle O’Sullivan (drums) to complete Idolising Nova.

“It’s a great venue and it will be great to play in front of our friends, family and people from our hometown again on February 25.

“We’ve got some great support acts lined-up. Luke May, who is from Brighton and is currently on a UK tour, will be supporting us and we will be supporting him at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton as part of our tour.

“We’ve also got Golden Bantic, who are a great local band, as well as Lauren Bushby, who is at the same uni as Kyle in Bedford, so it will be a great night of music.”

That summer gig at Voodoo Lounge was the catalyst for a busy nine months, added Jack.

“Since we last played there we have become a three-piece, we have released three singles and we have been played on BBC Radio 2 and Kerrang Radio.

“Over the past few months we have been contacted by some big industry professionals who have shown a keen interest in us; some of those people will be coming along to our gigs, which is really exciting.

“The support that we’ve had from people in and around Peterborough has been amazing, so we hope Stamford will be packed out again and we’ll all have a great night! Everyone’s support is really appreciated.”