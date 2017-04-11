Peterborough college pupil enjoys iTunes chart success with debut single

A Peterborough college pupil has rocketed up an iTunes chart with his debut single.

Jake Gooding (17), of Hampton Vale, hit number three on the singer/songwriter chart on the day he released his first hit ‘Head Low’, putting him ahead of artists such as James Bay and George Ezra.

Jake's new single

The Hampton College pupil could not believe it when he went into school and saw his single, which he wrote at home before recording in a music studio, gaining in popularity.

The A-Level student said: “I woke up and I was 27th and I thought I had made it! I looked at school and saw I was sixth, and then I was third past George Ezra.

“It was unexpected but showed me it’s something I can do.

“I achieved quite a few dreams in two days.

The singer/songwriter chart

“I was only expecting to sell it to a few friends!”

Jake’s song is centred around seeing someone you know but not knowing what to say.

His music, he said, is mainly acoustic.

The teenager is currently studying pyschology, theatre studies, English literature and English language for his AS Levels which will give him a good education in case he decides a music career is not for him.

Jake added: “I would love to do a music career but the industry is so hard to get into.”

Jake’s song is currently available to download on iTunes and stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

He is currently writing four more songs and is looking to release a mini-album in the near future.