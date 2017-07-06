Major grant for new ‘arts hub’

A former mill at Fletton Quays has been given a half million pound boost to help transform it into an arts hub for the city.

The 19th century Whitworth Mill will become the hub after a £490,000 grant from the Arts Council was agreed.

The mill will be turned into a new home for arts group Metal - currently based at Chauffeurs Cottage in St Peters Road.

It is a one of the key developments in the Fletton Quays scheme, which will see homes, businesses and restaurants built in the south of the city.

Mark Richards, director of Metal in Peterborough, said: “We currently host artists from Peterborough, elsewhere in the country and international artists. This wiill give us the chance to expand the offering we can give.

“The mill will have artistic studios and work spaces, so a range of creative industries can work there. This funding, which was applied for by Peterborough City Council, will see the exterior refurbished, so we need to find more funding for the interior.

“The arts scene is growing in Peterborough, and there are more opportunities than ever for people to get involved.”

Metal will also receive a grant from Arts Council England of £189,000 for the next four years to support them with their work.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of the city council, said: “The new arts hub will be a tremendous boost to the city’s cultural and digital provision so we are delighted that Arts Council England has provided this grant to support the first phase of the build.”

In an additional boost to arts and culture in the city, Eastern Angles Theatre Company received four years of Arts Council England funding. This will enable the theatre group to continue its longstanding relationship with Peterborough’s cultural scene which has seen a number of well-received theatre productions across the city.