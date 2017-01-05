Innovative dance workshops coming to Peterborough theatre

A six-week programme of one-off workshops with highly skilled professionals covering everything from breakdancing and acrobatics to modern dance is coming to Peterborough.

These two-hour Sunday sessions at the Key Theatre are available to anyone aged 16+ with companies such as Acrojou, TrashDollys and Crimson & the Rovers.

TrashDollys

After an impressive performance at Peterborough’s Arts Festival in 2015, Acrojou will be in residence for two weeks at the Key Theatre developing their piece Vessel which is due to be staged in Summer 2017.

Benjamin Shepherd and Katie Webster, who form Crimson & the Rovers, are also part of Southpaw Dance Company, who performed their production of Faust at this year’s Key Feste.

Sam Amos (TrashDollys)

January 15, 11am – 1pm, join founder of TrashDollys Dance Theatre Sam Amos, whose dance style stems from hip hop and breaking. Working with controlled yet fluid movements Sam brings elements from his former dance roots to contemporary dance choreography. Learn how to achieve his techniques and develop your own dance skills.

Acrojou

Diccon Hogger (Base Dance)

January 22 and February 19, 11am – 1pm - it is the turn of the artistic Director of Base Dance, a double world record breaking innovative performance company which performs across the UK. Base Dance’s choreography fuses contemporary, urban and physical theatre styles with advanced contact work creating highly energetic and powerful performances.

Join Diccon to find out how you can adopt his style to inspire your own performances.

Acrojou

January 29 , 11am – 1pm, as part of their residency at the Key, Acrojou will be leading a contemporary dance workshop.

Blending physical theatre, acrobatics and dance, Acrojou performances have a unique style which delivers stunning visuals and gripping narratives. Learn the secrets behind their work in this 2 hour workshop.

Crimson and the Rovers

February 5 and 15, 11am – 1pm, the two piece dance company, Crimson and the Rovers fuse two polar opposite styles, breaking and contemporary dance. With both choreographers trained in different backgrounds, their performances find an artistic middle ground to deliver a distinctive style.

Follow Benjamin Shepheard and Katie Webster’s style in this innovative workshop.

Tickets are £4 each and are available to book online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com or by calling the Key Theatre Box Office on 01733 207239.