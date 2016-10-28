Halloween: The Zoots, return for spooky concert

Stamford Corn Exchange will be hosting a ‘spooktastic night of music’ with a Halloween concert being headlined by the band The Zoots on Saturday (October 29).

Back by popular demand The Zoots will be entertaining guests with legendary numbers by Elvis, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and The Beatles as well as dozens more of your favourite artists.

Of course with any Halloween concert, dressing up is thoroughly encouraged.

For more details on tickets contact the Stamford Corn Exchange on 01780 766455 or visit the website at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk.