Halloween: Free pumpkin day open to all

A Pumpkin Day is being held at Riverford’s Organic Farm at Sacrewell, Peterborough, on Saturday . The event will be free, open to all and will take place between 11am and 4pm.

There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy including tractor rides and the chance to spot wildlife with a stroll through the farm. Visitors will also have the opportunity to pick their own pumpkin from the fields and carve it ready for Halloween night.

One of the Riverford’s barns will host the indoor activities which will include cooking demonstrations, live music, face painting, chili stringing and storytelling.

Snacks and light bites made from the field’s fresh ingredients will also be available.