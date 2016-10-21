Half term: Solve the clues, beat the curse at Peterborough Museum

Half term week at Peterborough Museum offers the chance to solve the Curse of the Egyptian Mummy.

This fun themed event (Monday to Friday) features a mysterious Ancient Egyptian object which has come to the museum as part of the Wish You Were Here! exhibition, but its removal from its resting place appears to have upset someone’s ghastly ghost.

Families must brave the creepy corridors and solve cryptic clues in order to beat the chaotic curse before it takes hold of them.

Tickets are £3 children, £4 adults and £12 families (2 adults, 2 children) – no booking required, just drop in.

Peterborough Libraries are running Spooky Stories and Scary Crafts at select libraries for ages 5 and under from Tuesday to Friday.

Stories in the Dark is also a special one-off immersive day of storytelling sessions and workshops in ‘the magical story tent’ at Peterborough Central Library on Saturday, October 29.

Finally, to finish the season, Fabulous Beasts Safari celebrates the release of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by inviting families to venture round Peterborough Libraries to discover some fabulous beasts of their own on Saturday, November 5 at Werrington, Bretton and Central Libraries.