Half term: Be inspired by nature at Sacrewell Farm

Pumpkin bowling, squash carving and camp fires are part of the daily activities at Sacrewell starting on Saturday through to October 30.

With mud painting with natural paint brushes, leaf decorated candle jars, bird feeders, kite making and bird watching also on the agenda, visitors will leave full of inspiration and ideas to make the most of the autumn.

Events officer Jack Pishhorn said: “We’re aiming to fill in the gaps of agricultural education this half term, teaching children to use natural resources to create fun and engaging activities. It’s a great time of year to be outside learning about wildlife and the opportunities the British countryside offers.”

Sacrewell classics such as den building, animal handling and mill tours will also be included in the programme.

“As it’s leading up to Halloween we’ll be using pumpkins for additional activities like bowling and carving,” Jack added.