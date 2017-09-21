Golden oldies bring golden era of pop to Pizza Parlour

The week of celebrations at The Pizza Parlour & Music Café to mark their first anniversary culminates this Saturday with retro 60s and 70s pop, soul, and classic rock tunes.

To many of a certain generation, the names of Steve Allen, Rob Jones and Malcom James are synonymous with weekends in the clubs back in a golden era of popular music, when Fridays and Saturdays were spent in venues such as Home, Annabelle’s, La Scala which later became Millionaires, and Tropicana. And of course, Steve and Rob were familiar voices on Hereward Radio.

The three will be creating a non-stop party atmosphere at the venue on Cowgate between 7pm Saturday and 1am Sunday morning, with extra late bookings for diners.

For more information visit www.pizzaparlourpeterborough.co.uk