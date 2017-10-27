Freemans story delivers laughs and happy memories

A Peterborian career is how the catchy song at the end of All Wrapped Up In Westwood describes the part the Freemans distribution centre played in the lives of so many in the city.

And the tales of those years on the shopfloor, in the canteen and the social club are brought to life in this warm-hearted and charming community play by Eastern Angles theatre company, which opened last night at The Undercroft in Serpentine Green, Hampton.

All Wrapped up In Westwood. Photos: Thomas Davies

The story of the company from its early 20th century beginnings, its move to Peterborough in 1969 (who knew former councillor Charles Swift, in the audience, played such a big part) through to the closure in 2009 is laid out. There was even a mention of Philip Green’s involvement in its history - played by a member of the cast in a mask carrying a swag bag!

But the backbone of the piece is the part played by the female workers in the battle for equal rights and pay for women, with a catalogue of real life anecdotes woven through, delivering some witty but never crude moments.

And the death of one of the real-life characters, Edie, added a little poignancy to the occasion as those who knew her reminisced.

Yes, there were a few first night nerves and the prompter was kept busy, but the cast of keen amateurs handled it in great fashion.

Pun intended.

You can see ALl Wrapped Up In Westwood until November 5.