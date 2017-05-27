Free family events at Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey

Children and families are being invited to a series of free events over half-term, including pond dipping, moth trapping, nocturnal walks, guided tours and face painting at Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey.

The nature reserve, which is owned by local building products manufacturer Forterra, and can be found off the Peterborough Road, PE7 1PD, is hosting events in association with conservation charity Buglife.

Buglife will also have lots of information about how to make your garden more invertebrate friendly, as well as activities for children.

Events include:

Monday, May 29:

8am to 11am - A walk with the warden

Tuesday, May 30:

2pm to 4pm - Bug hunt

6pm to 7pm - The natural history of Whittlesey brick pits

9pm to 11pm - Newts, bats and night-time birds

Thursday, June 1

Noon to 5pm - Charron Pugsley-Hill, contemporary artist of bright, colourful, vibrant art

1.30pm to 4.30pm - Face painting

Friday, June 2

6.30pm Brickworks tour

Saturday, June 3

Noon to 6pm - Nature crafts with Ashley Parfitt

10pm to 2am - Moth trapping

Suitable clothing and sturdy footwear is advisable for all events and disabled access is available.

For further details and bookings of walks and tours, please call 01553 630842, email philipparkerassociates@btconnect.com, or visit: https://www.buglife.org.uk/news-%26-events/events/kings-dyke-nature-reserve-open-day