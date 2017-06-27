First batch of Gin Festival Peterborough tickets sell out in days - so more are released!

After the ‘Early Bird’ tickets for Gin Festival Peterborough sold out in a matter of days, the next batch of tickets have been released for you thirsty gin fans to get your hands on.

The festival invites everyone from gin connoisseurs to complete be-gin-ners to come and celebrate one of the nation’s most popular tipples. Taking place at the Peterborough Cathedral, the event will be around from the 17th-18th November with the sessions times as follows:

Ginfest

* Friday 17th November - Evening Session - 18:30 - 23:00

* Saturday 18th November - Afternoon Session - 12:30 - 17:00

* Saturday 18th November - Evening Session - 18:30 - 23:00

Naturally, the Gin Festival will bring with it a lot of gin! From small bespoke producers to more established brands, distilled both in the UK and internationally, everyone is sure to find their new favourite.

However, that’s not all. On arrival festival-goers will receive their very own GinFestival.com copa glass and a Gin Explorer Book which will help them to discover the 100+ varieties of gin on offer, whilst recommending a fantastic range of Fever-Tree tonics and carefully paired garnish.

There’s also masterclasses with gin distillers to entertain those with a thirst for knowledge and laughter.

Delicious street food vendors serve up hot food, and live music encourages the crowd to get up and dance when the gin kicks in.

Attendees can then continue the festival at home by purchasing a bottle (or two) and other gin-goodies from the off licence or online at GinFestival.com.

A spokesman for the Gin Festival said: “As it’s our first time in Peterborough and we’ve done very little promotion so far, we’re astounded that the batch of Early Bird tickets sold out in a matter of days. The festival is clearly long overdue in Peterborough but we’re sure it will be worth the wait!”

With the growth in love for this juniper-based spirit, more and more people have hopped on board, enabling these events and GinFestival.com to become bigger and better than ever. General admission tickets are now on sale for £16 and available to buy from www.ginfestival.com.

Gin Festival events are over 18s only, ID may be required. No babies or children allowed. Gin Festival tickets are only available from GinFestival.com.