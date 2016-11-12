Early Christmas cracker in store

There’s a Christmas treat in store for classical music lovers courtesy of city duo, Classical Reflection.

Identical twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon, who many will remember from singing talent show The Voice on BBC last year, are back by popular demand at the Marriott Hotel, Lynch Wood, Peterborough in the stunning domed Emperor room.

This Christmas concert, on Sunday, December 4, at 7.30pm, will be a magical showcase of classical songs from the West End, including hits from Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables alongside much loved favourite Christmas carols including Silent Night and In The Bleak Midwinter.

Also back by popular demand and joining Naomi and Hannah is rising tenor and actor Sean Chriscole.

Those who were there last year will remember his West End duets with the girls as well as his solo numbers.

This year has been a busy one for Naomi and Hannah, with concerts and events nationwide including appearing at the famous Blickling Prom this summer alongside Blake and Viva Symphonia Orchestra, but they are looking forward to this special concert in their home town.

Tickets cost £12 and are available now at Peterborough Visitor Centre in Bridge Steet, by calling 01733 452336 or online through the girls’ website www.classicalreflection.co.uk