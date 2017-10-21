Dreaming of a White Christmas?

Following the recent success and sell outs shows Sister Act and The Wedding Singer, Westwood Musical Society are performing the fabulous feelgood family show White Christmas.

White Christmas was an iconic film that first aired in 1954, starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The magical tale has since made its way through the stage and the West End in 2014, and now is heading to The Key Theatre in Peterborough.

Based on the beloved, timeless film and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, this heart- warming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en-route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.

The dazzling score features well known songs including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean, Sisters and the perennial favourite, White Christmas.

WMS are delighted to announce this year’s show is directed by Monique Benoiton-Smith, and are thrilled to welcome Antony Grunwell as the Musical Director.

Westwood Musical Society has been performing in Peterborough for over 40 years and is still going strong. As an amateur society they really appreciate all the support from the local community and hope that you will support them, and most importantly, enjoy the show, who knows, you might even want to join up next year!

White Christmas is an uplifting musical at any time of year, and runs from the 24-28 October. The show is performed each evening with a matinee on the Saturday. Tickets available from the Key box office on 01733 207239 or from website at www.vivacity-peterborough.com