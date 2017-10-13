Could art on grand scale transform city?

From balloons lifting a tower block towards the sky, to a shop wall being turned into a bookshelf, stunning images of artwork which would transform the city have been unveiled.

The images have been created by arts group Paper Rhino as part of their Re:Imagine Peterborough project, and would turn blank brick walls into huge works of art.

The giant paintings could be placed on the TK Maxx wall on Bourges Boulevard, Apex House on Oundle Road, or even Crescent Bridge in the city centre.

One of the images sees the TK Maxx wall painted to look like a row of books, all by Whittlesey author Leslie Poles Hartley, while another sees Apex House lifted towards the sky with balloons - like the house in the film Up- with the bottom of the building painted to look as if the tower has already taken off. Other images celebrate natural life in Peterborough.

The images of the works - some of which honour former Peterborough residents - will go on display in the city next month.

Amanda Rigby, one of the directors of Paper Rhino said: “We are definitely missing some 2D art in the city. We have great sculptures, music and poetry, but we don’t really have anything like this, other than in some underpasses.

“We hope the exhibition will break down some of the barriers for this type of art.”

The works have been put together by artists at Paper Rhino, with the help of students at Peterborough Regional College and other local artists.

Amanda said: “We did a number of consultations and workshops, which helped us come up with the ideas.

“The college students came up with the Up concept, for example.

“We also want to celebrate Peterborough legends. So many other city’s see art like this to celebrate local heroes.

“One of the pieces we have been working on is a portrait of Daphne Jackson. She was born and went to school in Peterborough, and was the first female physics professor in the UK.

While the images are suggestions for what could be installed on the walls, and may not be created full size, Amanda said she hoped residents would be inspired by the creations.

She said: “We will cost up the pieces, so if people want them on their walls, we will be able to do them. We want as many people as possible to come and see the work.

“It would be great to see them full size though.”

The exhibition opens on November 3, and will run until November 30 at Metal Culture, St Peters Road, Peterborough.

A special event will be held on the opening night at 4.30pm.

Anyone wishing to attend the opening night should email Chauffeurscottage@metalculture.com

