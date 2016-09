Former Coronation Street star Steven Arnold boarded the aptly named Captain’s Folly at Ferry Meadows to promote his role as Captain Hook in the Cresset panto Peter Pan.

He is back by popular demand following a fantastic performance in the Wizard of Oz last year, as is panto regular Zach Vanderfelt – Mrs Smee - the Cresset’s regular pantomime dame. See Peter Pan from December 10 to 30. Tickets from www.cresset.co.uk

Cresset panto photocall of Peter Pan at Ferry Meadows EMN-160928-140743009

