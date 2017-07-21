Classic cars, veteran bicycles and model boats show

There are all sorts of vehicles on show this weekend at Nene Valley Railway’s Wansford Station

Already confirmed on Sunday is a veteran bicycle display by members of the Peterborough Vintage Cycle Cub, a static and in-action on the nearby river model boat display, and dozens and dozens of classic cars, motorcycles and even buses and commercial vehicles.

The event, open from 9am to 4pm, is free to enter for both spectators and participants.

01780 784444