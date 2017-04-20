City artist is living the dream

Pieces of a Dream 2, is the second solo exhibition at the Stamford Arts Centre by Peterborough artist Tony Nero.

Tony, recently named as Peterborough Photography Laureate because of his years documenting events in the city, first exhibited there in 2011, where he showed over 60 pieces of his work.

Tony Nero- Pieces of a Dream 2

Because of the different styles of his work, some visitors thought the exhibition was by a number of different artists. Since then, his work has changed, developed and in some cases he has revisited some of his old styles.

Visit Tony’s exhibition to see his diverse collection of paintings and drawings, in a variety of styles and mediums.

Pieces of a Dream 2, is a reflection on his artistic journey and an insight into his creative development. Because his work is so diverse in context, he does not define himself as a particular type of artist, portrait, landscape or wildlife etc.

Tony says: “I’m an artist, creating work, using a variety of different materials and full of passion for art.”

As a treat and encouragement to young people who are keen on art, this exhibition, which opened last week, features work by some of his students, aged 10 to 13.

For more information on Tony and his art visit his website www.artoftonynero.com.