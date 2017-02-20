Celebrate migrant contribution at free Peterborough event today

Peterborough residents, of all backgrounds and nationalities, are invited to a drop-in event celebrating the contribution of migrants to the UK, as part of a nationwide event.

The free event is at St John the Baptist Church in the city centre from 11am to 2pm on Monday, February 20.

There will be live music, refreshments (including international food), children’s activities and community projects showcasing their work.

This project has been organised entirely by local residents who want to bring people together and show how much Peterborough values its migrant communities.

It is a non-political event in support of the national ‘One Day Without Us’ campaign on February 20, but Cambridgeshire has chosen ‘One Day With Us’.

The organisers said they look forward to this being just the start of building community unity and friendships across Peterborough.

To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/ODWUPeterborough/.