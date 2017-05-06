Billy Pearce to star in children’s classic in Peterborough

Comedian and television star Billy Pearce plays Mr Toad in a new all-singing, all-dancing comedy extravaganza production of Wind in the Willows at The Cresset on may 30 and 31.

Billy has a wealth of credits to his name including three Royal Variety Performances and five Children’s Royal Variety Performances. During the mid 1980s and early 1990s, he frequently appeared on TV shows such as Tonight at the London Palladium, Through the Keyhole, Blankety Blank, Talking Telephone Numbers, and You Bet.

His top-of- the-bill theatre and pantomime credits continue to soar as this Christmas marks his 19th season at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre.

Starring alongside Billy as the Enchantress of the Willows is Jade Natalie, best known as the bespectacled member of children’s pop band Go!Go!Go! who appears everyday on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr channel.

Alongside their TV success, Go!Go!Go! have enjoyed three West End runs, two National tours and successfully entered the charts in 2014 with their album Radio Go!Go!Go.

Completing the stalwart cast is Steve Arnott, the UK’s premier pantomime performer who will play the Wicked Weasel King; weiter and director Reece Sibbald will play Ratty; Nik Grundison will play Mole; and Peter Devoy will play Badger.

The Wind in the Willows follows the story of Mr Toad and his woodland friends in their quest for adventure. But with this new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale new fables unfold. The Weasel King is intent on thwarting Toad’s happiness but with some magical intervention from the Enchantress of the Willows ensures good conquers evil.

With glittering scenery, an abundance of laughter, a rip-roaring motorcar and a magical steam train, The Wind in the Willows will charm audiences of all ages.

William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play

Key Theatre, May 9

The Reduced Shakespeare Company are back with another breathtakingly hilarious celebration of our cultural heritage – as seen through the eyes of three Americans wearing trainers. Celebrating Shakespeare’s 400th anniversary , this new play stars the man himself, jokingly discovered in a Leicester carpark.

The play has been mercifully abridged by the RSC from its full hundred hour running time to a more appealing ninety minutes.

Fleetingwood Mac

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 5

A young and exciting new tribute act, bringing across the live sound of Fleetwood Mac, with just one guitar, a keyboard, a drum kit, a bassist and vocals. Fleetingwood Mac create a genuine Fleetwood Mac sound, integrating a modern twist through their own sense of style.

A sophisticated portrayal to the legendary band, ditching the tacky wigs and fancy dress outfits.

Expect to hear all the hit songs from Black Magic Woman, to Rhiannon and Don’t Stop.

Big O & The Travelling Wilburys Tribute Show

Key Theatre, May 5

A breathtaking hit production that has taken the UK by storm, a tribute to the famous Travelling Wilburys. Featuring five individual icons, this formidable team created an album that completely rocked the music industry and sold over five million copies worldwide. ‘The Big O & The Wilburys’ Tribute show will be an instant hit with any audience.

Including major hits from Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan and many more.

Remembering Fred

The Cresset, May 9

Strictly Come Dancing stars, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are bringing their ‘Remembering Fred’ tour to Peterborough. Get ready to step back in time and relive special moments in a tribute to dancer extraordinaire Fred Astaire. The ‘Remembering Fred Tour’ will take you on a magical journey of dance, live music and entertainment supported by special appearances from various celebrity guests. Brought to life by the producer of Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins’ ‘Viva La Diva.’

Rich Hall’s Hoedown

Key Theatre, May 10

Join the well known television and radio star Rich Hall and his virtuoso musical mates for the very best of comedy and a mash-up of music.

