Big band and special guests at charity concert

From Bublé to Broadway, The Steve Hession Big Band in association with PODS is presenting a gala concert in aid of The Young People’s Counselling Service, featuring very special guests.

Peterborough musical legend Steve is bringing his 18-piece professional Big Band to the Key Theatre on Sunday, June 25, for an evening of song and dance from jazz standards to swing and pop.

The concert is produced in association with Peterborough’s multi-award- winning musical theatre company, Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) who recently celebrated their 117 th year with their highly successful, critically-acclaimed production of ‘9 to 5’ at The Cresset.

Joining the Big Band and PODS will be very special guests including BBC ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ vocalist Hayley Sanderson, West End star Donna Steele, lead trumpet with National Youth Jazz Orchestra, James Davison, Peterborough’s premier youth choir, KY Glee and the first ever BBC Young Musician Jazz Award winner, alto saxophonist Alex Bone.

Donna Steele is best known for playing Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie in the West End and on national tour, as well as West End productions of The Full Monty and Peggy Sue Got Married.

Donna will be making her first appearance on a Peterborough stage for six years.

Winner of the Smith-Watkins Trumpet Award (2016) at the Royal Academy of Music, James Davison is currently lead trumpet in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and has performed with the BBC Big Band, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Pete Long’s Echoes of Ellington Orchestra, the London Jazz Orchestra, Jay Craig’s Big Band and the Ryan Quigley Big Band. Since graduating with a MA in Jazz Performance at the Royal Academy of Music last year James has also performed as guest Principal with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and in March this year he performed with the RPO Brass at St. James’ Palace.

Alex Bone, hailed as ‘excellent’ by Jamie Cullum and ‘amazing’ by Nile Rogers, is a saxophonist, pianist, composer, arranger and producer, who performed to millions on The Last Night of the Proms in 2015 and was crowned 2016’s British Jazz Awards ’Rising Star’.

Tickets cost £21 (no concessions) and are available from the box office on 01733 207239 or online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com

The Big Band Theory is a gala concert in aid of The Young People’s Counselling Service, a not-for- profit local organisation providing a free, confidential counselling service for 11 to 16 year olds living with depression, anxiety, stress, bullying, bereavement, abuse, low self-esteem and family or relationship problems.