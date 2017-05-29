Barmy entertainment for the whole family on Peterborough stage

The West End production is coming to Peterborough this week for four performances.

Horrible Histories - Best of Barmy Britain - Key Theatre, May 31/June 1

This acclaimed show, which recently performed at the Sydney Opera House, takes the audience on a quick gallop through several thousand years of British history with actors Laura Dalgleish and Ashley Bowden .

Can you beat battling Boudica? Will King John be a martyr for the Magna Carta? What if you caught the putrid plague? Would you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin?

Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and can you move to the groove with party queen, Victoria? Just some of the questions audiences will find answers to in this splendiferously funny 70-minute show where they’ll meet fascinating characters and discover lots of incredible facts – its history with the nasty bits left in!

Barmy Britain is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s best selling Horrible Histories books.

Terry Deary is the world’s best selling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 40 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

Horrible Histories- Best of Barmy Britain is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, and sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Birmingham Stage Company, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2017, are one of the world’s top theatre companies, currently touring David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny.

vivacity-peterborough.com

This fantastic show will entertain all ages with its hysterical historical journey through the barmiest bits of British history including all the squelchiest, yuckiest moments!

Perfect entertainment for those aged from 5 to 105!