A world of theatre for Peterborough

Theatre companies, community groups and local audiences can take part in Platform 8, a new programme of performances, workshops and events in Peterborough through a three-year partnership between the city’s Jumped Up Theatre and London’s Battersea Arts Centre.

Jumped Up have been chosen to be one of the new partners on the successful ‘Collaborative Touring Network’ (CTN), which has been running since 2014, and is led by the award-winning BAC. The network also includes Hull, Wigan, Medway, Darlington, Thanet, Gloucester and Torbay.

Platform 8 will bring BAC and homegrown performances, events and workshops to Peterborough’s doorstep, popping up in venues across the city, presenting a mix of established and new theatre companies, and opportunities for homegrown projects to present their own work under the award-winning Battersea Arts Centre name.

Season One of Platform 8 runs from November 1 to 7.

Denmarked by hip-hop artist and director of Battersea’s Beat Academy, Conrad Murray, will be at Peterborough Regional College on November 3, and Radius upstairs at The Solstice on November 4.

Leeds-based Lung, who were a hit in Edinburgh this summer, present E15, a lively and stirring verbatim show that charts how a group of women led a campaign in 2014 for affordable housing in Newham East London.

E15 will be at The Key Theatre on November 6 and Paston Park Farm Community Centre on November 7.

Peterborough’s Lamphouse Theatre are being commissioned to create a festive evening of Bonfire Night entertainment, Smoke & Mirrors at The Green Backyard, which includes Inferno Fire Juggling, story-telling and live music.

Also on November 5, look out for Can I Help You? a fun and interactive street-theatre piece by Rhinannon Armstrong which will be in the city centre.

From November 3-6 she will be bringing her emotional and sensitive digital installation The International Archive of Things Left Unsaid to Bewiched Coffee, Waitrose, Queensgate Shopping Centre and the Key Theatre.

“It is very exciting that in the face of fierce competition Jumped Up could secure this programme for Peterborough,” said Kate Hall, Jumped Up’s producer.

“Platform8 will give Peterborough audiences a taste of exciting contemporary theatre which has had rave reviews across the country and feels exciting and relevant to our own lives.”

Jumped Up Theatre has produced events in Peterborough since 2006, including House, for Peterborough Arts Festival, and A Workhouse Christmas at The Old Still and Peterborough Museum. In addition Kate Hall directed Our Nobby for Eastern Angles and was the Arts Programme Manager for Vivacity from 2012-2015. Kate has also worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company, English Touring Theatre and Manchester Royal Exchange.