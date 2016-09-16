A real feast for the senses at Sacrewell’s Harvest Festival

Celebrate the harvest at Sacrewell this weekend with music, local produce, crafts and games that will inspire and entertain the whole family.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sacrewell will be buzzing with the sights and sounds of the Harvest Festival.

Sacrewell Mill EMN-160803-182105001

A feast for the senses, you can get hands on in the craft tent, taste the produce on sale in the pop-up shop, listen to a selection of musicians in the music marquee and hear the sounds of the 18th century watermill as it grinds wheat into flour.

There will also be bread-making workshops in the old bakery, a fire-pit where you can toast marshmallows, farm machinery and agricultural educational activities to try.

Sacrewell is working with a number of local organisations to create a fantastic day out for all the family.

Origin8 will be serving hot hog roast to accompany real ales and ciders from The Grainstore Brewery. Riverford, the organic farmers will be promoting ‘life on the veg’, Peterborough Beekeepers’ Association will be chatting about bees and honey, Stamford Orchard Group will be apple pressing and Nene Coppicing and Crafts will be willow weaving and exploring other woodland crafts.

There will also be plenty of live music to enjoy.

Normal admission applies on the day.