10 things to do in Peterborough this week

Wrestling, theatre on the big screen, movies and a pub fundraiser make up our things to do this week (September 21)

Chocolat

John Clare Theatre, tonight

The life story of Rafael Padilla, a former slave in Cuba, who unexpectedly became a star clown in the Paris of the Belle Epoque is told in Chocolat, showing at Peterborough Arts Cinema at 7.30pm.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Auditions

Broadway Theatre, Sept 24

KD Theatre Productions are holding open auditions for

children aged between 6 and 14 years to take part in the junior chorus in Aladdin this December. The auditions will take place from 3.30pm - 5.30pm .

email auditions@kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725 026.

Wrestling

Broadway, September 22

WAW All-Star Wrestling

Action from the World Association of Wrestling, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon). Also featuring in the line-up are The Knight Family (the family of WWE’s Paige), Rowdy Ricky Knight and the UK Hooligans, plus more stars to be confirmed.

www.thebroadway.today

Despicable Me 3

Key Theatre, September 23

The mischievous minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. Screening is 11am.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Fundraiser

The Dragon pub, Werrington, September 24

The Dragon pub on Hodgson Avenue will hold a day of fundraising to fight cancer.There will be tea, cake and refreshments throughout the day at the event to be opened by Mayor of Peterborough John Fox to support Macmillan Cancer Research, from 2pm to 6pm. Don’t miss the bouncy castle and facepainting, a barbecue, tug of war and a balloon release.

www.facebook.com/TheDragonWerrington

Concert

Yarwell Church, Sept 23

As part of the Oundle School Field Weekend, music pupils will be performing a mix of solos and ensembles from 7pm in aid of church funds. Tickets £10 to include a glass of wine

01780 789988 or 01780 782873

King Lear

Showcase, tonight, 7.30pm

CinemaLive and Shakespeare’s Globe present a live cinema broadcast from this iconic, open-air theatre.

Actor Kevin McNally, best known to audiences worldwide for his role as Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, takes on the role of King Lear.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Plough Day and Country Fayre

Ramsey Rural Museum, September 24

Check out the ploughing competitions, vintage vehicles, craft stalls plus children’s entertainment and miniature steam rides, from 11am to 5pm.

www.ramseyrural museum.co.uk

Hidden Figures

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Sept 24

Oundle Cinema presents the true story of three black American women’s essential but almost unrecognised contribution to NASA’s Space Race effort in the 1960s.

www.oundlecinema.org.uk

The Magic Flute

South Holland Centre, September 24 at 2pm

The new Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season begins with a delayed screening of Mozart’s popular work, with its famous Queen of the Night aria, which delivers a magical adventure

through mysticism, enchantment, love and trickery –with some wonderfully humorous moments.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk