10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

If you are stuck for something to do, here is our round-up ove events not to be missed this week.

1 DANCE WORKSHOP

Peterborough Big Band

Rockingham Rapper Sword Dance Taster Day at Childers, Station Road, Whittlesey, on Saturday.

The Rapper Sword Dance originates from the coal mines of the North East of England in the mid 19th century. The dances are fast paced, energetic and spectacular not only to watch but also to perform.

Join the Rockingham Rapper group from 11am to 5pm. This event is free and open to all aged 16 and over.

Details www.rockinghamrapper.org.uk

Money For Nothing

2 TALK

Peterborough Civic Society, February 13

Hear guest speaker David Crawford White on his subject ‘The Romans of Fane Road, Peterborough’ from 7.30pm at St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Entrance is free, non-members are welcome and donations will be gratefully received.

details www.peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

3 FILM

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, i, Daniel Blake, February 12

It is BAFTA night and as a tribute, Ken Loach’s masterpiece I, Daniel Blake, a powerful and poignant portrayal of an out of work carpenter which depicts the everyday battle that is ‘life’ for those on the fringes of society, will be screened by Oundle Cinema at 7.45pm.

Details www.oundleschool.orh.uk/stahl-theatre

4 DANCE

Auditions, February 12, St Peter’s Hill, Stamford

Join Wildcats Theatre School’s auditions to find a troupe of children to perform as part of a dance stage show featuring Strictly Come Dancing winner Pasha Kovalev, in May at a theatre in Newark. The auditions will be looking for groups aged 8-11 and 12-16 to perform two large routines within the show.

Details www.bit.ly/PashaWildcats or call 01780 762000

5 DEMONSTRATION

Werrington Village Centre, today, 7.30pm

Enjoy a Flower Arranging Demonstration with Barbara Collins entitled “The Joys of Spring”. Entrance costs £5.

Tele 01733 572454 for more info

6 DANCE WORKSHOP

Key Theatre, February 12

Two piece dance company, Crimson and the Rovers fuse two polar opposite styles, breaking and contemporary dance.

Details www.vivacity-peterborough.com

7 MUSIC

Money For Northing, Stamford Corn Exchange, February 11

See Europe’s premier tribute to Dire Straits play all the band’s greatest hits. ​

Details www.stamfordcornechange.co.uk

8 DRIVE-IN CINEMA

East of England Showground, February 11

Rollin’ Cinema presents ‘Date Night’ – a Valentines themed pop-up drive-in cinema screening with a choice of three favourite movies - Up (U) will be shown at 1300, followed by romantic classic The Notebook (12A) at 1700, then the finale, action packed Mr and Mrs Smith at 2100 (15).

Details www.rollincinema.co.uk

9 ART WORKSHOP

Ferry Meadows, February 12

Create a beautiful wall hanging using a variety of mixed media including vintage fabric and natural materials with local artist, Tilly. This full day workshop, 10am to 4pm, includes hot drinks and lunch at the Ferry Meadows café.

Details www.neneparktrust.org.uk

10 PETERBOROUGH BIG BAND

St Matthews Parish Church, Eye

Starting at 8.00pm the concert will feature music from the 1950s to the present day, including pieces made famous by Count Basie, Miles Davis, Paul Anka and Frank Sinatra.

Details - tickets on the door or in advance from Cottage Bakery in Eye.