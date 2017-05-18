Top Table venue for top city club

Archway Peterborough Table Tennis Club has recently acquired a new facility.

‘Top Table’ is based at 282 Lincoln Road Millfield, a venue formerly well known as Derrick Brown’s Dance Studio.

The five-table venue is open from 1oam-10pm Monday to Friday with several competition and coaching events scheduled for weekends. On offer are recreational ‘turn up and play’ club matches, beginner and high level coaching, as well as teams in local and national competitions. The club has a wealth of playing experience and coaching talent (featuring current England international Chris Doran, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gareth Herbert and six- time national singles champion Denis Neale) to help aspiring players to reach their full potential.

The club has a long history of success at local and national level over the years embracing the spectrum of ages.

This was evidenced by a win in the Veterans British League Division Three title in February and more recently Archway ‘C’ team (including 13 year-olds Matthew & Chloe Pryke) won the Peterborough Handicap plate competition beating Warboys A in the final.

Anyone wishing to play at ‘Top Table’ can either just turn up to pay and play (£2 juniors, £4 adults) or contact Steve for more details on 07957 132257.