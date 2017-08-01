NATIONAL OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS: Scholes grabs more glory for COPS

There was more national success for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) yesterday (July 31).

After excelling at the British Championships in Sheffield, where they won eight medals, the city club switched from the pool to open water to take part in the Swim England Open Water National Age Group Championships at Rother Valley Country Park.

Matthew Rothwell finished fourth.

And once again they were at the forefront of racing with Jamie Scholes storming to an impressive gold medal.

He swam a fantastic 5k race in the 17/18yrs age group, winning by 30 seconds in 57:57.87. Jacob Butterfield from Leeds was runner-up in 58:27.64 and Bailey Hairsine from Kingston-upon-Hull was third in 58:28.40.

Scholes’ clubmate Harry Whiteman finished 11th in the same age group in a two-minute PB of 01:00:14.71.

In the 3k race Matthew Rothwell just missed out on a medal when finishing fourth in the boys 15yrs age group in 36:48.90 and Kenzie Whyatt was fifth in the girls 15yrs age group in 38:19.21.

