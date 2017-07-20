EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS: Young COPS show no fear in open water event

City of Peterborough swimmers (COPS) were in excellent form in the fearsome East Region Open Water Regional Championships in Norfolk.

For some this was their first competitive meet after a nine-week training programme at Tallington Lakes.

Some COPS winners at the open water event, from left, Joshua Smith, Jemima Tufnell, Lily Borgognoni and Rhiannon Louitt.

And, in good, calm conditions at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich COPS provided four qualifiers for the National Championships to be staged later this year

Jamie Scholes, Harry Whiteman, Matthew Rothwell and Kenzie Whyatt were the quality quartet.

Harry’s brother George just missed out on national qualification which was gained by a podium position within their age group for distances above and including 1.5k (not inc 800m).

COPS coach Ben Negus, who is currently coaching Team England at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas, said: “Our squad has shown great commitment and tenacity to achieve their best at this meet. Open water is certainly not for the faint hearted and swimmers require a particular mind-set to achieve at this level.

Two of COPS national open water qualifiers, Matthew Rothwell and Kenzie Whyatt.

“To come away with four national qualifiers is fabulous. I’m really chuffed with the whole group.”

COPS results: 800m girls 11-12 year Jemima Tufnell (12) 6th overall, 1st county 12:51:45; 800m Girls 13/14 Lily Borgognoni (14) 6th overall, 1st county 12:01:13; 800m Girls 15/16 Rhiannon Louitt (16) 2nd overall. 1st county 13:17:83; 800m Boys 11-12 year old age group; Joshua Smith (12) 2nd in category, 1st age group and county 12:00:66; Men’s 12-16 year old 1.5k: Cameron Fisher (14) 18th overall, 1st icounty 21:40:46; George Whiteman (13) 19th overall 1st in county 21:40:70; James Rothwell (13) 25th, 2nd in county 21:58:72; Connor Walker (13) 30th overall, 3rd county 22:08:67; Women’s 12-16 year old 1.5k: Hannah Daley (13) 26th 22:44:95, Male 13-16 year 3k Matthew Rothwell (15) 2nd overall , 1st in age group 40:55:80; Women’s 13-16 age group: Kenzie Whyatt (15) 1st overall 41:52:20; Male 17-19 age group 5k, Jamie Scholes (17) 2nd overall, 2nd age group, 1.00.44. Harry Whiteman (17) 4th overall, 3rd in agegroup.