COPS’ Cambs contingent steer county to historic promotion

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) members played the leading role as Cambridgeshire won promotion to the top flight of the Inter-Counties League.

COPS had 17 swimmers in the 23-strong Cambs squad in action in their Division Two match at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

And they certainly delivered the goods as Cambs finished second behind Berkshire and South Bucks - an improvement of five places on last year - to win promotion to Division One.

The top four went up to Division One and it is the first time Cambs have been promoted to the top flight.

The COPS swimmers in the squad were: Myles Robinson-Young, Herbie Kinder, Jamie Scholes, Matthew Gray, Rachel Wellings, Poppy Richardson, Mia Leech, Kenzie Whyatt, Anna Blakeley, Amelia Monaghan, Lauren Harrison, Fabien Brudnicki, Connor Walker, Sophie Griffin, Brenna Howell, Harriet Salisbury and Ella McGhie

COPS swimmers to gain top-three placings were:

Rachel Wellings - 16/17yrs 100m free 3rd and 100m back 2nd.

Jamie Scholes - 16/17yrs 100m back 3rd.

Amelia Monaghan - 14/15yrs 100m breast 1st.

Myles Robinson-Young, Herbie Kinder - boys 14/15yrs 4x50m medley relay 1st.

Connor Walker - 12/13yrs 100m fly - 3rd.

Rachel Wellings, Lauren Harrison, Poppy Richardson - girls 16/17yrs 4x50m medley relay - 2nd.

Fabien Brudnicki, Harriet Salisbury, Anna Blakeley, Rachel Wellings - mixed 6x50m freestyle relay 2nd.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “The team displayed guts and determination to get the result they wanted on Sunday. They raced their hearts out and for many this was the first competitive outing of the season.

“To achieve promotion is outstanding. We are all still buzzing from great racing. Great team spirit.”

Cambs chairman Paula Durrant added: “The commitment, skill and overall fabulous team spirit of the Cambridgeshire county squad 2017 resulted in a phenomenal outcome and gave me immense pride.

“The conduct of these swimmers and their competitive attitude was inspirational and professional .

“I would also like to thank all the coaches at the clubs the team represented and the parents of the swimmers, without whom the squad members would not be able to train. I fully appreciated their support to the county giving up their family time to allow their swimmer to take part in such an event.”