BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mollie makes another final

Mollie Allen led the way for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) on the third day of the British Championships at the Ponds Forge pool in Sheffield.

The 19 year-old reached the Tokyo Target final of the 50m freestyle with a new personal best (PB) in her heat and she went on to improve that to 26.15 to take fourth place in the final.

Rachel Wellings (17) also competed in the 50m freestyle posting a time of 27.48.

Earlier in the day 16 year-old Poppy Richardson made her first appearance at the 2017 championships in the 200m butterfly event and set a new PB of 2:22.07.

Daniel Leigh (18) was also competing in his first event – the 100m freestyle, and he didn’t disappoint with a new PB of 53.39.

Jamie Scholes (17) was competing in the swimming pool marathon event – the 1500m freestyle - and he improved his PB by a massive seven seconds clocking 16:06.99.

DAY FOUR

On day four of the British Swimming Championships COPS had two swimmers on poolside competing in three events.

Wellings posted times of 59.53 in the 100m freestyle and 2:17.80 in the 200m backstroke.

Thomas Wiggins (18) was unfortunate to receive a disqualification in the 200m breaststroke having posted a season’s best time.

DAY FIVE

COPS had three swimmers compete in four events with three new personal best times and three final appearances.

Allen began her day competing in the 200m individual medley in which her time of 2:21.20 saw her qualify eighth fastest for the Target Tokyo final. She was unable to improve her time but she did move up one place in the final to finish in seventh place.

Allen then competed in the 50m backstroke and qualified for the A final in the seventh fastest time of 27.10. She was eighth in the final.

Wellings also swam in the 50m backstroke and set a new PB time in the heats to qualify fourth fastest for the Junior final. She went on to improve her PB to 29.52 in the final to finish in fourth place.

Amelia Monaghan (15) set a new PB of 2:21.97 in the 200m individual medley.

DAY SIX

Scholes set a new PB of 1:55.92 in the 200m freestyle event before competing in the 200m backstroke event where his heat time was fast enough to qualify him seventh fastest for the Junior final. His time in the final of 2:05.18 saw him finish in a creditable sixth place.

Rebecca Burton (19) posted the sixth fastest time in the heats of the 100m breaststroke to see her through to the Target Tokyo final in which she finished in sixth place with a final time of 1:11.55. Also competing in the 100m breaststroke event was Monaghan, whose time of 1:13.83 was just outside her PB.

Head coach Ben Negus said after the championships: “Our youth swimmers have done an excellent job at these Championships. We now have to challenge our age group swimmers to match their team-mate’s efforts and raise their standards to earn their place in the National championships later this year.”