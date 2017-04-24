BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS; Deepings trio in outstanding form

Three Deepings Swimming Club swimmers were in outstanding form last week at the British Championships, reaching three finals and posting multiple club record and personal bests.

Isabel Spinley, Bailie Harrison and Alex Wray competed in eight events at the championships, which took place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield from April 18-23.

In her first British Championships, 16-year-old Spinley exceeded expectations by making two finals. She finished third in the 200m butterfly Junior Final, for those looking to qualify for the European Junior Championships, setting a new Deepings Swimming Club record of 2.15.42.

She went one better in the 100m butterfly, swimming another club record in the heat of 1.00.93 to make the senior Open Final, in which she finished eighth.

Spinley and Bailie Harrison competed in the 50m butterfly earlier in the championships but, despite two excellent swims, they just failed to make the junior finals. Spinley shaved 0.15s off her long course PB to set a new club record of 28.50 and finish 35th overall (17th in her 14/17-year age group), while 16-year-old Harrison set a new PB at 28.82 and finished 44th overall (26th in her age group). Harrison also set a PB in the 100m butterfly heats.

Deepings swimmer Alex Wray was competing at his third British Championships, now swimming under the Loughborough University cap.

The 19-year-old made the Target Tokyo Final for the 50m freestyle, which is for potential swimmers at the World Junior Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games. He had a sensational swim, smashing his personal best by half a second to win the final in a new Deepings Swimming Club record of 22.66 seconds.

Earlier in the week, Wray competed in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle. He finished 23rd overall in both events, each time narrowly missing his personal best.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “I am proud of both our girls for producing some excellent swims in their butterfly events and Alex for a brilliant performance to win the 50m Target Tokyo freestyle final. Deepings is a small club but these three swimmers have shown what is possible with hard work and dedication. They are an inspiration to all of our swimmers.”