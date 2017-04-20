A perfect 10 for golden boy Matthew

Matthew Cussell was the star of the show for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) when they held a Last Chance Qualifier Open meet at the Regional Pool.

He won 10 gold medals and five silvers as 84 COPS swimmers took part in a bid to gain qualification times for the East Region Championships.

Bert Papworth.

In total they won 74 gold medals, 50 silver medals and 53 bronze medals.

Bert Papworth won seven golds, Matthew Rothwell six and Rhiannon Loutit won all five of her races.

COPS MEDALS

G S B Total

Rhiannon Loutit.

Matthew Cushell (15) 10 5 0 15

Bert Papworth (11) 7 1 1 9

Matthew Rothwell (14) 6 1 0 7

Rhiannon Loutit (15) 5 0 0 5

Hannah Daley (12) 4 6 3 13

Harriet Salisbury (12) 4 3 3 10

James Rothwell (12) 4 1 1 6

George Whiteman (12) 3 2 2 7

Jessica Mahoney (11) 3 2 0 5

Amy Paget (11) 3 0 0 3

Connor Walker (13) 2 3 0 5

Yasir Naimi (16) 2 2 0 2

Cameron Fisher (13) 2 1 2 5

Keiran Griffin (10) 2 1 1 4

Josh Smith (11) 2 1 1 4

Holly Graves (12) 2 1 0 3

Fabian Brudnicki (13) 2 0 0 2

Eve Wright (13) 2 0 0 2

Katie Tasker (14) 1 4 0 5

Sophie Griffin (13) 1 3 0 4

Matthew Newson (14) 1 2 3 6

Ella McGhie (13) 1 2 1 4

Lauren Browne (13) 1 1 2 4

Brenna Howell (13) 1 1 0 2

Safford Hewitt-White (10) 1 0 3 4

Millie Pearce (10) 1 0 1 2

Charlotte Restaino (14) 1 0 1 2

Laura Feherenbach (11) 0 2 3 5

Erivan Shilani (12) 0 2 2 4

Bethany Pratt (15) 0 2 1 3

Nia Griffiths (14) 0 1 4 5

Joshua Martin (11) 0 1 3 4

Mia Turvey (10) 0 1 3 4

Jack Underwood (9) 0 1 1 2

Isla Fulluck-Holmes (9) 0 1 0 1

Kiara Kovacs (13) 0 1 0 1

Joshua Spencer (12) 0 0 2 2

Anastassja Herdien (11) 0 0 1 1

William Roberts (17) 0 0 1 1

Ismail Tajer (11) 0 0 1 1

Also swimming for COPS were: Jack Andersen (11), Charlie Ardern (12), Julia Bal (10), Bartosz Baranowicz (10), Poppy Batey (10), Erin Betick (10), Lily Borgognoni (13), Lizzie Bradshaw (10), Jaia Bull (10), Eve Burks (13), Eleanor Byrne (11), Belle Cameron (10), Aadi Chabria (11), Eleanor Chapman (9), Calleigh Coull (9), Lucie Creedon (11), Leah Dorman (10), Megan Ferris (10), Esme Fowler (10), Sophie Galjaard (13), Mark Goodes (12), Rhianna Goodes (10), Lillie-Rose Goodrum (10), Panche Gurev-Markovachev (10), Claudia Harlow (11), Carys Horn (10), Ruby Hunnybun (11), Isabel Islett (12), Mark Krolik (9), Kirsten Loutit (12), Emily Macfarlane (11), Oliver Macfarlane (12), Olivia Mahoney (9), Andreas Mouzoures (10), George Mouzoures (13), Irini Mouzoures (13), Ella Normington (11), Rosie Peacock (9), Stan Scarborough (10), Gagan Singh (10), Estelle Smakaj (13), Jemima Tuffnell (11) and Lois Walker (9).