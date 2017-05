Peterborough Panthers have pencilled in two new home fixtures.

The city club will entertain Berwick in a re-arranged SGB Championship clash at the East of England Arena on Friday, June 23 (7.30pm).

They have also agreed a Sunday, July 16 date for a league encounter against Redcar, when the tapes will go up at 5pm.

And club bosses would also like to remind supporters that the Bank Holiday Monday showdown against Workington has been pushed back to a 7pm start.