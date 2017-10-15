PREVIEW: Come and pack out the ‘Place of Pace’ for big KO Cup semi final

Owner Ged Rathbone has issued a rallying cry on the morning of Peterborough’s ‘massive’ SGB Championship KO Cup semi-final showdown (October 15, 5pm)..

The Panthers chief is calling on supporters past, present and future to descend on the East of England Arena for a mouth-watering first leg battle against holders Glasgow.

Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone (right) with captain Ulrich Ostergaard.

Rathbone wants to see the ‘Place of Pace’ packed to the rafters for the club’s biggest fixture of 2017 as they attempt to add another piece of silverware to their Fours crown.

“I want to hear as much noise and see as much colour as possible,” said Rathbone. “We need to create the sort of atmosphere that a meeting of this stature deserves.

“The boys have been in terrific form lately and hopefully the people of Peterborough and beyond will turn out in force to get behind them.

“I’m calling on past fans who maybe don’t come along to speedway anymore, I’m calling on our army of current fans, and I’m calling on any newcomers to get themselves down to the East of England Arena.

“It has the makings of a cracking semi-final. Glasgow will be desperate to retain the trophy and we want an honours double after winning the Fours.

“I’m confident the riders will rise to the occasion and I’m sure the supporters will too!”

Peterborough are aiming to capture the KO Cup crown a quarter-of-a-century after their only previous triumph in the competition at second-tier level. That came in British League Division Two back in 1992.

The Speedway Control Bureau (SCB) have ruled that New Zealand champion Bradley Wilson-Dean cannot line-up for Peterborough - even though he is over the chest infection that ruled him out of the cub’s league victory against Edinburgh on Friday night.

However, Wilson-Dean’s sicknote does not expire until the end of the today, therefore he has been blocked from lining up.

Peterborough are left with no option other than to operate the rider replacement facility while Jack Parkinson-Blackburn again steps in a guest at reserve for shoulder injury victim Tom Bacon.

Rathbone has reduced entry to £10 for season-ticket holders as a show of appreciation for their loyal support of the club.

The same rate applies to any supporters able to produce admission tickets from Peterborough’s final three home league meetings - wins against Scunthorpe (September 26), Workington (October 6) and Edinburgh (last Friday, October 13).

TEAMS

PETERBOROUGH: Jack Holder, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Paul Starke, Ulrich Ostergaard, Chris Harris, Simon Lambert, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn (guest).

GLASGOW: Richard Lawson, Rider replacement for Nike Lunna, Richie Worrall, Dan Bewley, Aaron Summers, James Sarjeant (guest), Jack Smith.