POSTPONEMENT: Glasgow v Panthers is called off

Star signing Chris Harris will have to wait a little while longer to make his Peterborough Panthers debut.

The Panthers have seen their SGB Championship trip to Glasgow postponed tonight (May 27).

Referee Ronnie Allan called off the meeting at around 5.15pm after a couple of afternoon showers, and with further rain forecast this evening.

It means new recruit Harris won’t now appear in red and black until Bank Holiday Monday, when Peterborough entertain Workington at the East of England Arena (7pm).