Panthers pair are major contenders

Team boss Carl Johnson reckons Panthers have two major contenders for SGB Championship Riders’ Individual glory on Sunday.

They have number one Jack Holder and former British champ Chris Harris in the showpiece event at Glasgow.

Both men produced fine performances to help Panthers triumph in a league fixture at that venue last weekend – and Johnson is confidently predicting more fireworks from his star men.

He said: “It’s a very strong line-up, but Jack and Chris will both be big contenders. Jack has been sensational this season and Chris has proved what a class act he is since we brought him in at the end of May.

“We’ve made it quite clear we want more trophies after the Fours success last month – and this is another piece of silverware we feel we can win.”

SGB CHAMPIONSHIP RIDERS’ INDIVIDUAL LINE-UP: 1 Steve Worrall (Newcastle), 2 Charles Wright (Redcar), 3 Michael Palm Toft (Scunthorpe), 4 Ricky Wells (Edinburgh), 5 Danny King (Ipswich), 6 Nick Morris (Berwick), 7 Chris Harris (Peterborough), 8 Josh Grajczonek (Sheffield), 9 Kyle Howarth (Sheffield), 10 Craig Cook (Workington), 11 Richard Lawson (Glasgow), 12. Sam Masters (Edinburgh), 13 Richie Worrall (Glasgow), 14 Rory Schlein (Ipswich), 15 Ben Barker (Redcar), 16 Jack Holder (Peterborough).